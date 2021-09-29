Mother, stepfather arrested for murder in death of Baton Rouge 2-year-old

The search for Neveah Allen went on for three days before police found her body in a wooded area in Hancock, Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The mother and stepfather of a 2-year-old Baton Rouge girl found dead in Mississippi have been arrested for her murder.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced the arrests Wednesday after an autopsy was conducted on 2-year-old Neveah Allen, determining her cause of death to be homicide.

The mother, 24-year-old Lanaya Cardwell, was arrested on Sept. 29. The stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was already in jail for allegedly disposing of the body. Both of them now face second-degree murder charges.

Neveah was reported missing Friday, Sept. 24, after her step father said he woke up from a nap and she was gone. Her mother was reportedly at work when the toddler was reported missing.

Police say Gardner eventually changed his story and said he found her "unresponsive and lifeless."

The search went on for three days before police found her body in a wooded area in Hancock, Miss.

“Over the last several days, when we first received the call it was our highest priority to bring Neveah home," Chief Paul said. "It saddens me to have to stand here and hold a press conference to discuss the fact that this beautiful innocent angel is no longer with us."