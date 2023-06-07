Mother of teen escapee arrested after latest breakout

32-year-old Kenione Rogers allegedly helped transport Curtis Tassin, 17, after he escaped Office of Juvenile Justice custody on May 31.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities have arrested the mother of the teenager who escaped from state custody during a botched transfer to a New Orleans court last month.

Louisiana State Police say 32-year-old Kenione Rogers helped transport Curtis Tassin, 17, after he escaped Office of Juvenile Justice custody on May 31. Tassin reportedly ran away when he arrived at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans.

Tassin eluded authorities for less than 24 hours before he was captured in Algiers. The teen was considered "extremely dangerous" as he had been previously charged with assault, battery, armed robbery, and carjacking and several other escapes.

Rogers was arrested on June 6 after detectives obtained a warrant for charges of principle to simple escape, accessory after the fact to simple escape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tassin was booked with a new charge of simple escape.

Known as the "Houdini of juvenile escapees," Tassin had previously escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth in April 2022. He also escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in 2021.