Multiple firearms shot at mother, kids in Tremé drive-by shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Footage shows a hail of bullets landing on an SUV parked in Tremé Tuesday afternoon. The bullets appear to come from a black sedan that stopped infront of the SUV during the gunfire, only to drive away after the guns stopped.

You can see what seems to be smoke or dust rising from several gunshots impacts on the SUV's driver seat area.

After the black sedan leaves, someone leaves the SUV's driver seat.

First reports from the police officers at the scene said a woman was shot in the shoulder in the 700 block of N. Broad Street, near the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

She was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Her two children were in the SUV with her, but they weren't hurt.

A source tells WWLTV that there were multiple weapons involved.

NOPD detectives continue to work the case to find out who fired several weapons at the mother and her children.

More information may be released further into the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.