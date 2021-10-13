Motorcyclist dies after running off the road in Tangipahoa Parish

According to troopers, the accident that left 52-year-old David Diddon dead happened in Tangipahoa on LA Hwy 1061 near Dummyline Road.

TANGIPAHOA, La. — The Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Kentwood man.

According to troopers, the accident that left 52-year-old David Diddon dead happened in Tangipahoa on LA Hwy 1061 near Dummyline Road.

The investigation began around 8:30 a.m. after Diddon ran off the road for reasons unknown, according to LSP.

Police said the motorcycle exited the road to the left side of the interstate and into an embankment where Diddon was ejected from the bike.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.