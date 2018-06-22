HOUMA -- What originally looked like a tragic accident may actually have been insurance fraud.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, a homeowner intentionally set fire to two of their homes in the same Houma neighborhood in order to collect insurance money.

Lonnie Cavaness allegedly came up with the plan to burn down his house on LaCroix Drive in 2017. Investigators say he got Amber Miller and Kyle Depre, two of his tenants, to help him in exchange for a cut of the insurance money.

Caveness received more than $85,000 in insurance money for one home and more than $84,000 for a second fire set next door at another one of his properties.

Cpl. Michael Russell with the State Fire Marshal’s office said that setting these fires causes more harm than just the money, it puts firefighters at risk.

“They have to respond to the fires to put them out and when it’s an arson, it’s an unnecessary response because the fire never should have been set anyway,” Russell said.

All three suspects have been arrested for arson. Cavaness and Dupre are expected to face additional charges related to the July 2017 fire.

Investigators say the area has several suspected arson cases.

