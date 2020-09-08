Multiple gunmen fire into crowd in Roseland, killing 1 and injuring several people

The victim killed in the attack was not identified by sheriff's officials. It is unclear how many other people were injured or how severe those injuries were.

ROSELAND, La. — Multiple gunmen shot into a crowd of people during a trail ride event in Roseland Saturday night, killing one person and wounding several others.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Vernon Town Road.

Few details about the shooting were available Sunday morning, but officials said there were multiple gunment firing at the crowd.

The victim killed in the attack was not identified by sheriff's officials. It is unclear how many other people were injured or how severe those injuries were.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

