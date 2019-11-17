NEW ORLEANS — As many as four people were shot in New Orleans East Saturday night, NOPD officials said.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to the 13000 block of the North I-10 Service Road sometime before 10 p.m.

According to the NOPD, initial reports show three people were shot, with a possible fourth victim.

Paramedics are still at the scene as of 9:55 p.m.

No additional details were immediately released by the NOPD.

