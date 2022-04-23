Two of the victims carjacked a person and then drove to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Five teenagers are injured after a shooting near Centennial Olympic Park Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, the victims were all teens, ranging from 15 to 19. They said they found three people, and two other victims carjacked a valet attendant and drove themselves to the hospital.

Police believe it started outside the Waffle House in the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW and John Portman Blvd NW in downtown Atlanta around 10 p.m. due to an altercation.

Three weapons and the stolen vehicle were all recovered. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.