17-year-old charged with murder after Slidell-area homicide

EDEN ISLE, La. — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed inside a Slidell-area home early Friday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Eden Isle Boulevard, just outside of Slidell. STPSO officials said they received a call about the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

The man who was shot was brought to a hospital where he later died.

The 17-year-old apparently lived inside the same residence and was charged with second-degree murder.

The teenager was booked at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.