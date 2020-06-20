NOPD: Shooting victim died while being taken to the hospital by private car

On their way to meet with the victim at the hospital, they were flagged down by the driver who was transporting the victim, near Gentilly Boulevard and Franklin Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman died on the way to a hospital Saturday after being shot in New Orleans East, NOPD officials said.

In a statement, NOPD said the murder was reported in the 6000 block of Downman Road, just east of the Industrial Canal, around noon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

On their way to meet with the victim at the hospital, they were flagged down by the driver who was transporting the victim, near Gentilly Boulevard and Franklin Avenue.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the Gentilly-Terrace scene.

No information about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting was released Saturday afternoon.

