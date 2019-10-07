NEW ORLEANS — An escaped murder suspect who had been held since 2006 in a mental facility was captured by law enforcement officials in New Orleans according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

U.S. Marshals captured 34-year-old Jermaine Diggs Wednesday with assistance from the New Orleans Police Department. He is in the custody of the NOPD while awaiting extradition back to St. John Parish.

Diggs left a court-ordered psychiatrist appointment in June 26, and never returned to the mental facility. The Saint John Parish Sheriff's Office learned of his escape on July 8, 12 days later.

Diggs was placed in the facility after he was found incompetent to stand trial after being charged with second-degree murder in 2006.

The New Orleans Police Department reported him missing on the day of his disappearance, June 26, but only indicated that he was in the permanent care of the Louisiana Department of Health "after a medical diagnosis." They did not state that he was committed after being charged with murder.