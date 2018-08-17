NEW ORLEANS -- New court documents reveal the final moments of Adnan Alasar's life.

Alasar was the manager of a Subway shop in Gentilly who was killed during a botched armed robbery in December of 2017. The documents state Alasar struggled with the suspect for the gun that ended up killing him.

Police say Lavar Butler walked into a Gentilly Subway, charged behind the counter with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the store owner. That owner was Alasar, a husband, father of three and proud American who immigrated from Syria for a better life.

New court documents say Butler shattered that life, forcing Alasar outside the Subway where the two fought for the gun. The documents say Butler shot Alasar in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Alasar was able to obtain possession of the handgun. Butler is now facing life in prison and experts say that handgun left behind at the scene could be the piece of evidence that puts him away.

"That weapon being in the court room in front of the jury gives a sense of the reality of the situation and shows how desperate the victim must have felt when they were fighting for their life," former NOPD Superintendent Ronal Serpas said. He added that the NOPD moved quickly and he believes they have a solid case against Butler.

"There's gonna be information that will show us officers were maybe able to get finger prints, recover the weapon itself, there's always DNA testing that can be done on those weapons so it remains to be seen how much is out there but this is a good start to a very bad case," Serpas said.

Butler is behind bars in lieu of more than a $1 million bail. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

