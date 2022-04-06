Music Street shooting left man dead Wednesday

Police said the incident happened in the 1800 block of Music Street and was called in just before 8:40.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the St. Roch area Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 1800 block of Music Street and was called in just before 8:40.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time but the crime is under investigation.

