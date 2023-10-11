2 toddlers saved by Narcan in two separate overdose incidents in Metairie, fathers arrested JPSO says

The sheriff’s office says the two separate accidental overdoses happened Friday night in Metairie.

METAIRIE, La. — Two fathers in Jefferson Parish were arrested in two separate incidents where their toddlers were taken to the hospital after overdosing on opioids and had to be revived with Narcan.

As Nola.com reports, JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde said Tran Truong ran into a store on West Esplanade while his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old sibling sat in the backseat of his car. His 34-year-old wife was sitting in the passenger seat when, according to the sheriff’s office, the toddler ate some heroin that was left on the center console.

The boy stopped breathing by the time Truong returned to his car.

He then drove his son to East Jefferson General Hospital where doctors administered three doses of Narcan in an attempt to revive the unresponsive child Rivarde says.

Truong was arrested and Rivarde says investigators don’t believe the mother was aware of the drugs in the car.

Later that Friday night, Ochsner Medical Center doctors notified the sheriff’s office after a 1-year-old girl suspected of overdosing on opioids, had been transported there.

The infant’s father, 23-year-old Bryan Gonzales Pastor, told detectives he was watching his child in his apartment on Riverside Drive in Metairie when he briefly left her unattended in the other room.

When he returned the child was unresponsive and he called 911 according to Rivarde. First responders arrived and used Narcan to revive the girl.

Rivarde says detectives believe Gonzales had left crushed Oxycodone pills where his daughter was able to reach them.

Both Truong and Gonzales were booked on second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and drug possession charges.