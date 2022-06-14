Large police presence outside abandoned Navy base after 'shots fired' in the area

Police say multiple people have been detained for questioning after shots were fired in the area.

NEW ORLEANS — There's a large police presence in New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood tonight after police say gunshots were fired in the area.

Several police cruisers locked down the neighborhood around the abandoned Navy base on Poland Avenue Tuesday night. Neighbors say police told them to stay in their homes and patrons at nearby bars told WWL-TV police wouldn't let them leave.

The focus seems to be around the abandoned Navy base.

Police say multiple people have been detained for questioning after shots were fired in the area. According to NOPD, it appears no one was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information.