Parents arrested after school bus stop shootout, police say

BOGALUSA, La. — Two men opened fire near a school bus stop Thursday morning, in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood in Bogalusa, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting began as a fistfight between two neighbors waiting for their children to be picked up from school.

Around 7 a.m., a school bus stopped short of the bus stop in the 600 block of Avenue D, picking up the child of Leon Lewis— one of the two men who would later be involved in the shooting.

Laderrick Payne was with his child at the bus stop, and he told police he felt his children were disrespected — because the bus picked up Lewis' child first.

Payne attacked Lewis, striking him several times, police said.

The bus driver got off the bus and separated the two men. Lewis left the scene, but Payne wasn't satisfied, police said.

Speaking to Lewis, Payne said he was getting a gun.

Payne was seen leaving his home a short time later with a handgun, threatening another neighbor.

As Lewis was walking home, Payne opened fire. Lewis went home to get his weapon and ultimately returned fire.

"Neither man was hit, but several vehicles sustained damage from shots fired by Payne," police said. "Officers responded to a call of shots fired, and soon located Lewis inside his residence. Payne had already fled the scene."

Detectives processing the scene of the shooting found 27 spent .40 caliber shell casings, that caliber matched Payne's weapon.

Lewis' weapon was a 9mm caliber. Police found only two shell casings of that caliber.

"After questioning witnesses and the two suspects, both men were detained and brought to Police Headquarters," police said. "After interviews with both men, and discovering that both are convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms, Payne and Lewis were arrested. It was determined that Payne was the aggressor in the incident."

Payne faces the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession/Carrying of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Simple Battery

Illegal Use of Weapons

Obstruction of Justice

three counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Lewis faces the following charges:

Possession/Carrying of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Obstruction of Justice

two warrants for Failure to Appear in Court

"Payne has been arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on twelve prior occasions, while Lewis has fifteen prior arrests by B.P.D.," police said.