'My soul is disturbed' | Neighbors, family remember woman killed by boyfriend in Avondale before fatal deputy shooting

AVONDALE, La. — It was the shouting that drew Jamel Clayton outside Monday night.

Down the street, in the 200 block of Butler Drive, he saw a man gripping a woman, a gun to her throat.

Jefferson Parish deputies were shouting at him, their guns drawn and aimed at the man.

Seconds later, it’s what the 13-year-old saw that left him in shock.

“I see the police pointing their guns,” Jamel recalled Tuesday. “Then, all I see is the man shoot (the woman) and then the police -- boom, boom, boom.”

Within seconds, the man and woman were both dead.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 54-year-old Louvenia Penwright. Officials said the man who shot her, and who was shot by deputies, was 57-year-old Willie Shropshire Jr.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office described them as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Penwright’s son declined to discuss the shooting Tuesday morning. He briefly described his mother as caring and compassionate. He said she drove a school bus for special-needs students and would help anyone at the drop of a hat.

He declined to speak about Shropshire.

On Monday night, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said it was not yet clear if Shropshire pointed his revolver at the deputies. A JPSO spokesman on Tuesday said the agency will interview those deputies to determine why they opened fire.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she heard shouting outside while she ate dinner.

She ducked when she heard bullets, pulling her aunt to the floor.

Minutes later, she looked out the window and saw her friend dead on the street.

“I was just beside myself,” she said. “I'm like, 'Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! Ms. Louvenia! Ms. Louvenia!”

The neighbor said she can’t look out her kitchen window anymore, saying it’s too easy to remember what she saw Monday night.

“I'm going to miss her. My soul is disturbed,” she said.

