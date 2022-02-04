New legislation would stop fines, towing fees for carjacking victims

"The last thing victims of carjacking need is an outrageous bill."

NEW ORLEANS — New legislation could eliminate the fines and fees carjacking victims pay to get their stolen cars back from the City.

The new ordinances comes after a WWL-TV report showing how a carjacking victim was forced to pay hundreds of dollars to get their car back, adding insult to injury after their violent carjacking.

After the report, Councilmember Joe Giarruso authored legislation to waive all towing, ticketing and impound fees for carjacking victims.

Council President Helena Moreno put together a separate piece of legislation appropriating money to pay back victims who have already been charged to get their stolen cars back.

"The last thing victims of carjacking need is an outrageous bill,” Moreno said. "No crime victim should pay the government for their misfortune, and our legislation helps stop that practice in its tracks.”

Both ordinances were introduced at the Feb. 3 city council meeting and will be discussed at the next budget committee hearing on Feb. 10.