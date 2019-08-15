NEW ORLEANS —

Investigators are still searching for a robber who stole money from a Royal Street store Thursday morning and reportedly demanded a kiss from the person he was robbing.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Royal Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim was working the cash register when the robber approached with a knife and demanded the money in the till.

After the victim handed over the cash, the robber told the victim to kiss him and then ran away.

The NOPD released a picture of the suspect later Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who might know the identity of the robber, to contact Det. Miles Guirreri at or any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080.

Residents can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

---

More stories on WWLTV.com