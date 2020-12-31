New Orleans barber calls on other barbers to inspire kids, hoping to decrease crime

With each person who sits in his chair, Norwood serves as a listener, mentor, and a source of motivation and inspiration, especially for kids and teens.

NEW ORLEANS — One barber in New Orleans is offering more than haircuts. He’s hoping to inspire other barbers in the city to join him in trying to decrease crime by guiding kids and teens they see on a regular basis for haircuts.

Stan Norwood goes by ‘Stan The Barber.’ He’s been cutting hair at Dennis’ Barber Shop on Freret St. for 15 years.

“I grew up right around the corner from here. Actually got my first haircut here,” Norwood said.

His passion for the job is rooted in the connections he builds.

“I went to college. I have two degrees actually, but my choice was to come and constantly stay involved with the people around me to try and be influential,” Norwood said.

With each person who sits in his chair, Norwood serves as a listener, mentor, and a source of motivation and inspiration, especially for kids and teens.

“Through encouragement, job information, GED information. I’ll leave here and get information and come back,” he said. “I call kids all the time.”

One of those kids was Jamere Alfred. The smart, talented, and athletic 14-year-old was fatally shot Christmas night while running an errand to Walgreens with family in New Orleans East. Still, no one knows why or who drove by shooting.

“He’s always been mild tempered, easy going, and for someone to cut him short is almost a dagger to the community’s heart," Norwood said.

Norwood attending a prayer vigil for Jamere Sunday at the Walgreens where he was fatally shot. That's when he sent a message, a challenge to other barbers in the city.

“I’m asking every barber to take the responsibility, to be inspirational, and ask questions," Norwood said Sunday while surrounded by Jamere’s family, friends, and classmates.

He wants other barbers to join him in inspiring kids they see on a regular basis.

“Other than give a haircut, see you later, out the door," he said. “Everyone gets a haircut, whether it’s the person who is the actual suspect, as well as the victim. Now at what barber shop? We need barbers to step up."

Norwood believes conversations had during a haircut may have a lasting impact, changing a life.

“My plea is for every barber to just hold conversations with the younger guys, try to influence them, show some form of positivity,” he said.

Jamere Alfred's parents are begging for anyone who knows anything about his murder to come forward with information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the New Orleans Police Dept. homicide unit at 504- 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111

