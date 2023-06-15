Marigny biker killed by car a block away from roadside cyclist memorial

David Symons called the death another sad example of why New Orleans needs more and better protected bike lanes.

NEW ORLEANS — Dustin Strom traveled the country in his beloved 1987 Ford Econoline van.

The 36-year-old from upstate New York had been in New Orleans since February. Strom told his family that he loved everything about the city, the place, the space, and the people.

“He loved all the food; the turkey necks and red beans and he would try to find every different food at every different place. He found The Yakamein Ladies who go with the second lines,” Dustin’s sister Jessica said.

His family told WWL-TV that Dustin depended on Blue Bike rentals to get around since coming to town. At around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police say he was riding near St. Claude Avenue and Marigny Street when he was struck by a speeding vehicle. Strom died from his injuries.

David Symons witnessed the accident.

“There was speeding, I can’t even remember what kind of car it was,” Symons said. “It was absolutely horrific, and it was pretty clear that he wasn’t going to survive.”

Darren McIntosh, 36, the man police say hit Strom was arrested on charges of negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Symons called the death another sad example of why New Orleans needs more and better-protected bike lanes.

“It’s absolutely guaranteed that these deaths of cyclists will continue on a regular basis, until this is taken seriously and the infrastructure for bicycles is improved,” Symons said.

Strom’s family members are now preparing to say goodbye to Dustin. They said he loved deeply and was just good, inside and out.

“Dustin was a sweet guy,” his father Barry Strom said. “As somebody put it, he was caring and cared.”

The fatal accident happened less than a block away from a collection of ghost bikes built into a roadside memorial at Elysian and St. Claude. It was created several years ago to draw attention to the number of bike riders killed or injured while riding on the streets of New Orleans.

“We don’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” Dustin’s mother Ellen Strom said. “Enough people have gone through this. I mean they’ve got to do something.”

Dustin Strom was a big fan of New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins.

Ruffins wrote in a social media post: “He was the nicest guy I met in a long time. (He) loved music. This is so sad.”

According to the NOPD, additional charges may be forthcoming against McIntosh, pending the results of toxicology tests.