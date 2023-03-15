Suspect in bounce artist Charlie Whop killing arrested in Bogalusa

NOPD said they identified Jamarin Barnes, 27, as the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested the man they believe was responsible for killing local music artist known as Charlie Whop, 49, in the Seventh Ward on March 8.

NOPD said they identified Jamarin Barnes, 27, as the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.

However, it wasn't until Wednesday that multiple law enforcement squads picked up Barnes in Washington Parish.

NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad, The U.S. Marshals and the Bogalusa Police Department were all involved in arresting the alleged shooter.

Burns said the suspect will be transported from Bogalusa back to New Orleans where he will be booked.

Burns said Whop was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds after 4 p.m. on March 8. He said the shooting happened after an argument between the two men.

"My heart and sincerest condolences go out to his mother, his children and his loved ones," Captain Burns said.

Charlie Whop, who according to NOLA.com had been a fixture in the rap and hip hop scene in New Orleans since the '90s, was born Charles Davalie and grew up in Desire.

Mastamynd Wdfo, 39, told NOLA.com that he grew up on Davalie's music.