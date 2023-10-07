x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bourbon St. shooting Saturday morning leaves man, woman injured

Police said a man and woman were in an argument and another woman walked up and shot the man.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

NEW ORLEANS — An early morning shooting on Bourbon Street has left a man and a woman injured, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse.

According to the NOPD, a man and woman were arguing at the location when another woman walked up with a weapon and shot the man multiple times in the chest.

A woman who was nearby was caught in the crossfire and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

JP deputies shoot man multiple times after chase, crash of stolen vehicle

Before You Leave, Check This Out