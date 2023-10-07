Bourbon St. shooting Saturday morning leaves man, woman injured

Police said a man and woman were in an argument and another woman walked up and shot the man.

NEW ORLEANS — An early morning shooting on Bourbon Street has left a man and a woman injured, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse.

According to the NOPD, a man and woman were arguing at the location when another woman walked up with a weapon and shot the man multiple times in the chest.

A woman who was nearby was caught in the crossfire and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.