New Orleans business hire private security as crime surges

NEW ORLEANS — As the city's crime surge continues, local businesses and organizations are asking and paying for added security. Businesses say they cannot rely on police alone.

Willy Mae’s is a New Orleans staple. Opened in the 50s', the corner restaurant has been dishing out fried chicken for 66 years. But the city’s spiraling crime problem has business like Willy Mae’s concerned, especially once the sun goes down. That’s where Chief Reginald Rowe from SEAL Security comes in.

“The response time and the presence of NOPD, right now they’re dealing with a man power issue, they’re dealing with turn over and a new chief," Chief Rowe said.

“They said hey we want to feel safe while our employees are getting off late and people are coming by to eat,” he said.

Rowe says he’s getting calls every week from business owners pleading for extra set of eyes, “One of the issues that we’re having is trying to keep up with the demand and fulfill it all.”

“I can’t help everybody, so I am partnered up with other security firms, so we can have them go out as well to assist. The more boots on the ground we can get the better,” he said.

Several cars were broken into outside the Smoothie King Center during the Pelicans' win over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. These opportunistic crimes are the reason businesses are asking the private sector to help.

The Pelicans organization reached out to the NOPD Interim Superintendent, Michelle Woodfork’s office to express their concern. In a press conference Woodfork says the Saints and Pelicans have nothing to worry about.

“Couple of units manning those areas to make sure we’re looking for those who aren’t supposed to be in those areas, not attending the event in those areas, making sure cars aren’t broken into all around the superdome and the Smoothie King center," Woodfork said.

Brain Seaton, from Willy Mae’s says they’ve had to call NOPD before and it took them an hour to arrive, saying, “We’re known everywhere by the city, all over the world.”

He says the restaurant extended their hours and wants customers and employees to feel safe when leaving.

“There is a security issue with people going home in the dark, some of these streets aren’t fully lit, there’s a lot of concern with people coming in and out of the restaurant," Seaton said.