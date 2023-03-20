Car thieves flee crashed vehicle after it catches fire

An attempted getaway by car in New Orleans didn't last long after the juveniles crashed the vehicle and it caught fire.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Monday night auto burglary where several juveniles fled a car engulfed in flames after crashing it onto an object, according to a press release.

The release said that several juveniles were attempting to burglarize a vehicle within the 1900 block of Almonaster Avenue. The victim's son spotted the juveniles and they fled in another vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a fixed object and caught on fire, the NOPD said. The suspects fled on foot.

The release said that NOFD was notified and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time per the NOPD.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867," the press release said.