Anger just as strong 14 months later for family of woman dragged to her death by carjackers

"They knew what they were doing. They knew and then had the audacity to beat her, and then he pulls away. She's hooked to the car. They got to the corner. They could have stopped. They got to the corner. They could have jumped out. They could have did something. They didn't do nothing. They got out the car at the end. They didn't call 911. No. They, no. Were they thinking about 911? Hell no. They were thinking about let's have a party. We just killed somebody,” said Jinnylynn Griffin, Frickey’s sister.



IT was another emotional day for the family of the 73-year-old Frickey, who was sprayed with mace, carjacked, and dragged to her death in March of 2022. The pretrial hearing Friday produced more delays. The defense now has a couple more months to identify the independent lab to do the DNA testing. And one of the four teens accused will not have her competency hearing until May 25.



Also delayed until next week, is whether or not the defense council can have expert witnesses in the development of teenage brains.



“In the beginning, they were deemed how what such good students they were, and as I said before, if there was a mental deficit, the school system would have picked up on it long before the murder,” said Kathy Richard, Frickey’s sister-in-law.



“Emotionally, it is very draining, But I can tell you this, we'll fight it. We'll fight it to the end, because Linda was a good person, and we'll make sure that we get justice for her,” said Griffin.