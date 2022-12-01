6 juveniles arrested for carjackings earlier this week

The arrested suspects were each booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on November 29 and 30.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says it has arrested six teens between the ages of 15 and 17 in connection with a string of carjackings that were reported in the city of New Orleans on Tuesday, November 29.

The booking counts were for illegal firearm possession and possession of stolen property.

According to police, investigators were able to find four vehicles reported as stolen in four carjacking incidents reported in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue, at the intersection of Bordeaux and Tchoupitoulas streets, the 1000 block of North Peters Street and in the 700 block of South Cortez Street.

Over a two-day period the NOPD made six total arrests and recovered the four stolen vehicles and seven guns.

The arrested suspects were each booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on November 29 and 30 on the following charges:

A 17-year-old juvenile male, charged with resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a moveable and with illegal possession of stolen things.

A 15-year-old juvenile male, charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen things and with unauthorized use of a moveable.

A 15-year-old juvenile male, charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

A 16-year-old juvenile male, charged with illegal possession of stolen things and with unauthorized use of a moveable.

A 15-year-old juvenile male, charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and for illegal possession of stolen firearms.

A 17-year-old juvenile male, charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, illegal possession of stolen things and with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Additional charges are forthcoming regarding these investigations.