New Orleans Council votes to allow facial recognition software by police

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council has voted to allow police officers to use facial recognition software as the city tries to quell violent crime that has been surging this year.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Police Department leadership had been seeking the additional “tools in the toolbox” to help with identifying and tracking violent crime suspects.

The measure passed on a 4-2 vote with "Yes" votes by Freddie King, Oliver Thomas, Eugene Green and Joe Giarrusso. There were no votes from Lesli Harris and J.P. Morrell. Helena Moreno was not in attendance.

The software was banned in 2020 but city and police leaders believe it is necessary to help a depleted police force fight the rise in crimes like murders, shootings and carjackings.

“In the immediacy, facial recognition technology will enable the NOPD to have every tool necessary to apprehend those committing crimes,” was a tweet from the City of New Orleans official account.

However, not everyone was on board with the idea.

“We have no evidence that facial recognition technology works to address crime,” Councilwoman Lesli Harris shared on Twitter. “NOPD directly said this.”

Facial recognition technology has been controversial as groups opposed to its use cite racial bias that they say misidentifies non-white faces much more often.

According to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, facial recognition technology would be allowed in any investigation into violent crimes, sex crimes or crimes against a juvenile.