Man killed in Marigny shooting was brass band drummer, Mardi Gras Indian

Jackson was killed and a second man, who had not been identified as of Friday night, were at St. Anthony and N. Rampart at 10 a.m. when shots rang out.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — One of the two victims of a double shooting in the Faubourg Marigny Friday morning has been identified as 32-year-old Sam Jackson, a founder of the Young Fellaz Brass Band and a New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian.

Jackson was killed and a second man, who had not been identified as of Friday night, were at the intersection of St. Anthony and North Rampart at around 10 a.m. when shots rang out.

According to NOLA.com, Jackson was a drummer in the brass band and he and his group were scheduled to play at a party Friday night after the Jazz & Heritage Festival concluded.

Family and friends had a memorial for Jackson just hours after he was killed. He was the third member of the Young Fellaz to die this year, according to the NOLA.com story, the other two deaths were reported to have been drug overdoses.