Police arrest woman after carjacking, chase, crash

NEW ORLEANS — A woman who is suspected of carjacking a driver parked on Wisner Blvd. was arrested by police following a car chase that ended in a crash and a foot chase Wednesday before noon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said that a woman told them she was sitting in her vehicle in the 5400 block of Wisner Blvd. when another woman she didn’t know approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded her keys.

The victim got out of the car and the suspect drove off.

The victim said she called police and a short time later officers saw the car on Port Street. Police said permission for a pursuit was requested and authorized. The stolen car eventually crashed near Port and North Galvez. Police said the woman got out and ran.

She was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.