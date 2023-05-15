x
Crime

Man shoots would-be car thief, gets shot himself in return fire

Police said the victim was struck when the alleged carjacker returned fire, striking him in the leg as he was trying to get inside of a nearby residence.
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was sitting inside of his car as potential car thieves were pulling on door handles told police he fired back when one of them pointed a gun at his vehicle.

Police said the victim was struck when the alleged carjacker returned fire, striking him in the leg as he was trying to get inside of a nearby residence. The news release from police indicated the suspect was also shot.

The incident occurred Saturday, May 13 in the 5500 block of LaSalle Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the victim told them he was inside of his vehicle as he saw two masked men walking down the street pulling on door handles with a black SUV following nearby.

Detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Lindsey Singleton. They said he would be booked into prison once he is released from the hospital on counts including: relative to attempted burglary, relative to principle to aggravated battery and relative to aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call NOPD Second District Detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

