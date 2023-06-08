13-year-old shot and killed in New Orleans East

Police said responding officers found the teen dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed near the intersection of Curran Road and Shubert Street Sunday night, according to New Orleans Police.

Police responding to the scene found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The call came out about 8:20 p.m.

Police had no further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.