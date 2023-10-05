Shootout in Gentilly neighborhood leaves bullet holes in homes nearby

Shots were exchanged between people in a passing vehicle and at least two others on the sidewalk.

NEW ORLEANS — People living on a street near Dillard University were startled early Wednesday evening as shots rang out in the neighborhood leaving bullet holes in several homes nearby.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Pauger and Humanity Streets.

According to witnesses, a vehicle passing by the area began firing at two people on the sidewalk, who fired back.

Neighbors said the activity sounded like fireworks. Police have part of Pauger blocked off as they do their investigation.