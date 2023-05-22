Golf driving range at old Times-Picayune site delayed again after $300k in building materials stolen

The planned complex will see further delays due to the theft.

NEW ORLEANS — The long-awaited Five O Fore driving range on Howard Avenue will see further delays after at least $300,000 of materials was stolen from the developer site, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

Alex Xiao, who is the managing partner of the Five O Fore consortium, said he got a call from neighbors before 9:00 a.m. Monday and checked surveillance footage to discover that thieves had used a forklift and flatbed truck to steal dozens of iron beams and piles of metal sheeting over the weekend.

Xiao estimated that around $300,000 worth of materials were stolen from the site, which didn't have security patrolling the area as Xiao didn't think such large materials were at risk of being stolen.

Footage appears to show at least three suspects involved in the theft.

This is another setback to the development project that has faced numerous delays in the past. The stolen material is not insured, but Xiao said they are offering a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest.

“That stuff was being tested, and now we have to literally remanufacture all of those," Xiao said. "It will cause some delays and we don’t know what that delay will be until further evaluation.”