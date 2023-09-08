NOPD: Officer's gun discharged accidentally while pursuing suspect

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer who was making an arrest of a murder suspect had his weapon discharge accidentally when he collided with the suspect, the NOPD said Wednesday.
The NOPD released body camera footage of the incident to the media.
“This was not an intentional shooting by the officer,” he said.
The officer, who is on temporary reassignment pending completion of the investigation, was chasing Desmond Henry and the two collided, said NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.
According to Ganthier, Henry and another man, 31-year-old Jessie Carter, were believed to be suspects in a homicide earlier in the day on July 28.
Ganthier said the two men were tracked down to an area in Gentilly and that when officers confronted them, a chase ensued. One officer collided with Henry and his weapon went off. Ganthier said that officers immediately applied a tourniquet and called for medical aid.