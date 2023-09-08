NOPD: Officer's gun discharged accidentally while pursuing suspect

The officer, who is on temporary reassignment pending an investigation, was chasing Desmond Henry and the two collided, said NOPD Chief Deputy Supt. Hans Ganthier.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer who was making an arrest of a murder suspect had his weapon discharge accidentally when he collided with the suspect, the NOPD said Wednesday.

The NOPD released body camera footage of the incident to the media.

“This was not an intentional shooting by the officer,” he said.

The officer, who is on temporary reassignment pending completion of the investigation, was chasing Desmond Henry and the two collided, said NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.

According to Ganthier, Henry and another man, 31-year-old Jessie Carter, were believed to be suspects in a homicide earlier in the day on July 28.