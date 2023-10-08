8 inmates charged after man stabbed in jail shower at Orleans Justice Center

Deputies discovered the victim bleeding profusely in a jail shower.

NEW ORLEANS — Eight inmates at the Orleans Parish Justice Center have been booked on new charges in the stabbing of a fellow inmate last week, according to a report on NOLA.com.

The report cites court documents showing that three men; Tyree Connerly, 21, Errol Gillett, 20 and Daries Fields, 18; are accused of stabbing the man in their pod. They were all booked with attempted second-degree murder after deputies found the man with multiple stab wounds and bleeding profusely in a jail shower.