Trial of 4 teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will start Nov. 20

NEW ORLEANS — The trial of four teenagers who are accused of killing a 73-year-old woman during a carjacking in Mid-City last year will begin on November 20, Judge Kimya Holmes announced Friday.

Linda Frickey was beaten and tossed out of her car in a carjacking, but her arm got twisted in the door and she was dragged to her death, her arm severing in the incident.

The teens are scheduled to be tried as adults. John Honore, Lenyra Theophile, Mar’quel Curtis and Briniyah Baker, face second-degree murder charges.

The trial was supposed to begin on April 4 of this year, but was delayed by a judge until March 2024. The Louisiana Supreme Court then decided that the trial must be held in 2023.

The family of Frickey has appeared at each hearing and pledge to continue to do so.

"They knew what they were doing. They knew and then had the audacity to beat her, and then he pulls away. She's hooked to the car. They got to the corner. They could have stopped. They got to the corner. They could have jumped out. They could have did something. They didn't do nothing. They got out the car at the end. They didn't call 911. No. They, no. Were they thinking about 911? Hell no. They were thinking about let's have a party. We just killed somebody,” said Jinnylynn Griffin, Frickey’s sister.