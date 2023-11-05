Man shot on Crowder Blvd.

The incident occurred about a mile from a shooting earlier in the day that left a woman dead on the I-10 Service Road near Mayo Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Crowder Blvd. and the I-10 Service Road Thursday afternoon, according to the NOPD.

Officers responding to the scene around 4 p.m. found two gunshot victims. There was no immediate word on their conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The incident occurred about a mile from a shooting earlier in the day that left a woman dead on the I-10 Service Road near Mayo Blvd. That shooting left a woman dead and NOLA.com reports that it was an emotional scene.