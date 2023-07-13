Husband shot wife while she sat in her car, went to police station and confessed

Police said that Chapman told them that he was outside of their home in a car when she came outside, began yelling at him and said that “you’re going to die today.”

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man was arrested on a second-degree murder count after police said he admitted to shooting and killing his wife Tuesday afternoon in the Little Woods neighborhood.

Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Lehigh Street found 47-year-old Tomika Chapman suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital and died from her injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A short time later, police said that 57-year-old Gregory Chapman arrived at the Third District police station and admitted to shooting his wife during an argument.

Police said that Chapman told them that he was outside of their home in a car when she came outside, began yelling at him and said that “you’re going to die today.”

Chapman then told police that he got out of his car and began firing into his wife’s vehicle.

Police said that detectives found five spent revolver rounds on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.