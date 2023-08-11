Saints, city working to cut back on car break-ins, thefts while fans are at games

As they approach another season of an expected packed Caesars Superdome, Saints team officials and the city of New Orleans have been huddling to cut down on that.

NEW ORLEANS — All too often last Fall, fans leaving Pelicans or Saints games got to the parking lots a few blocks from the arenas and found their car windows smashed and belongings taken. In some cases the cars were gone.

As they approach another season of an expected packed Caesars Superdome, Saints team officials and the city of New Orleans have been huddling to cut down on that very thing.

“We’ve talked to the city and they’ve been very responsive,” said Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

Security plans are still being finalized, but it is expected to include a requirement that private parking lots have a deputized officer on site during the games.

The plan would also include better lighting in and around the dome where fans park and additional security camera towers.

There would also be a public service campaign warning fans to park safely and leave their guns at home.

“We’ve talked to the mayor and her people, and the police chief and they all assured us they will give their best effort to make sure our fans are safe,” Lauscha said.

Saints Senior Vice-President Greg Bensel said the team noted last year’s spate of car break-ins and thefts and have worked with the city on several options.

“In recent meetings, Mayor Cantrell has availed her public safety team - including NOPD, Homeland Security, and Criminal Coordination to work with us to devise a plan to ensure the public can safely enjoy Saints games and other events at the Caesars Superdome.”