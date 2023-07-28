2 arrested for incident with NOPD Thursday that left one of the men shot

Police said that 31-year-old Jesse Carter and 30-year-old Desmond Henry were confronted by police in Gentilly as suspects in a homicide that had happened earlier.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men who engaged in an incident with NOPD officers that ended with one of the men being shot in the leg, are being charged in connection with that incident.

Police said that 31-year-old Jesse Carter and 30-year-old Desmond Henry were confronted by police in Gentilly as suspects in a homicide that had happened a few hours earlier in Mid-City.

Police said they had a description of the vehicle seen leaving the scene of that homicide and they located the vehicle, along with Henry and Carter, whom they said matched the description of the perpetrators in the Ulloa Street killing.

When officers confronted the pair, a foot chase ensued and, at some point, an officer fired a weapon and Henry was struck in the leg. Police said officers applied a tourniquet to Henry’s leg. Police have not said why the officer fired the weapon.

The NOPD also claims that a weapon was found in Henry’s possession and additional weapons were found at the scene.

Henry was booked on counts of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen things. Carter was booked on counts of resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen things and a probation violation.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the NOPD Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team which includes the review of the officer’s body- worn camera. The Federal Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the Independent Police Monitor were on scene and will continue to monitor this investigation.

The investigation into the killing on Ulloa Street and whether or not Carter and Henry were involved, is still ongoing.

Detective Nicholas Davis is leading the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information.