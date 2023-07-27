Police: Suspect wanted in mid-day murder shot by officer in Gentilly Thursday evening

Officers said the person who was hit as well as another suspect had been wanted for a homicide that happened on Ulloa and South Pierce Streets mid-day Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — A suspect, wanted for shooting and killing a woman in New Orleans, was shot in the leg by NOPD after a foot pursuit on Thursday evening.

NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said the person who was hit as well as another suspect had been wanted for a homicide that happened on Ulloa and South Pierce Streets mid-day Thursday.

"Right now one of them is in the hospital being treated and is in stable condition," Chief Ganthier said. "The other person is in custody as well, we'll look at the various charges and let our homicide unit decide if further charges are added."

The mid-day shooting killed a 30-year-old woman and sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital.

A surveillance camera apparently helped NOPD track down two suspects to Gentilly, on the 6100 block of Painters Street, according to Chief Ganthier. Police ran after the two suspects, which eventually led to NOPD shooting one of them in the leg.

"There was a brief foot pursuit, one of the officers injured his knee -- Not from a gunshot wound," Chief Ganthier said. "One perpetrator was shot in the leg."