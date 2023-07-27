New Orleans midday shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

According to police, officers received information of a shooting at the location and, on arrival, found a male gunshot victim deceased at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and another person injured in a shooting that occurred shortly after noon in the 3900 block of Ulloa Street in New Orleans Thursday.

According to police, officers received information of a shooting at the location and, on arrival, found a male gunshot victim deceased at the scene. A second shooting victim whose condition wasn't disclosed, was also found at the scene.

There was no additional information as of 1 p.m.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or the aftermath can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.