Security guard who shot man 7 times near main library gets fired, company to provide "refresher training"

NEW ORLEANS — The security officer who fired at a man following an altercation outside of the main library of New Orleans has been terminated from her job and her former employer announced on Monday that it is having security officers undergo “refresher training” on use of force policies.

Chad J. Perez, the CEO of Pinnacle Security and Investigation announced the termination of security guard Kia Simmons, who was arrested after shooting Henry Mark seven times in the back, which left him in critical condition. Her name was not mentioned in the email about the incident.

Perez said the company would make no further comment as the incident is under investigation by the NOPD.

Simmons faces counts of attempted second-degree murder, battery, illegal use of weapons and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Video obtained by WWL-TV showed a commotion of some sort outside of the main library. At some point in the video, Mark is running away, but picks up an object and throws it, apparently striking Simmons. Then the security guard quickly fires off seven shots. There was a pause of several seconds and then she fired four more shots.

You do not see Mark after he runs off but police said that he was hit 7 times. A friend of Mark's told WWL-TV's Paul Murphy Monday that his friend was improving.

According to a police report, Simmons was asked how many times she had shot and replied, “too many.”

Loyola law professor Dane Ciolino told WWL-TV that he thinks a claim of self-defense will be a tough sell.