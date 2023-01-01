2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets.
The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.
Just after 4 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Clio Street and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Just after 6:30 a.m., the NOPD responded to the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and information on his condition was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on either of the shootings can leave a tip by calling Crimestoppers at 822-1111.