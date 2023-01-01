2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans

Two incidents before 6:30 a.m. left one person dead and another injured - both suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets.

The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Clio Street and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the NOPD responded to the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and information on his condition was not immediately available.