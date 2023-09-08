Teen arrested in killing of 13-year-old over weekend

Juelz Brock had just started 8th grade at KIPP Central last week. He was remembered as an athlete and good student at Morris Jeff Community School.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the homicide of 13-year-old Juelz Brock this past Sunday.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Shubert Street Sunday afternoon and found Brock suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the 14-year-old has been booked with negligent homicide, obstruction of justice and illegal use of a weapon.

Negligent homicide usually means the shooting was not intentional.

Brock's mother had made a plea on social media for the mother of the person who killed her son to turn him in. Police said that they identified the 14-year-old as the suspect during the investigation and that an arrest warrant was obtained.

The suspect surrendered to police on Tuesday evening and was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD at 504-658-5300.