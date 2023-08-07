13-year-old shot and killed had just started 8th grade last week

"I lost my son Juelz Brock due to gun violence last night," wrote Kyrie Henry. "He was not a problem child or wasn’t in the streets."

NEW ORLEANS — A 13-year-old middle school student described as “active on middle school sports teams and a great student” by those at Morris Jeff Community School was shot and killed while walking near the intersection of Curran Road and Shubert Street Sunday afternoon.

Juelz Brock had just started eighth grade days before. He died on the street where he was shot. The NOPD had not announced an arrest as of early Monday evening, nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Morris Jeff’s head of school, Patricia Perkins, confirmed the death in a letter to families.

Brock’s mother posted on Facebook about the loss.

"I lost my son Juelz Brock due to gun violence last night," wrote Kyrie Henry. "He was not a problem child or wasn’t in the streets. Juelz was smart, liked to play video games, what a normal child supposed to do at his age...Can you please tell this young lady turn her son in for shooting my innocent son.