3 shot on Industry Street in New Orleans Sunday evening

Police said officers received reports of three adults shot at the location.

NEW ORLEANS — Three people have been shot in the Fifth District Sunday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Industry Street.

Police said that they found three adults with gunshot wounds. The circumstances around the shooting nor the conditions of the injured were immediately available.

According to police, emergency units are en route to the scene.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.