Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape

NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned.

According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.

Shorty said that the investigation has since concluded and that the deputy never got out of his vehicle or attempted to help the witness. Shorty added that video evidence shows the deputy actually walked in the opposite direction of the reported rape.

"At no time did the deputy attempt to consult with the responding law enforcement agency, NOPD, nor did he notify his supervisors with the 2nd City Constables Office," the statement from Shorty said. "The Constables office was not notified about this incident until August 10th."

That's two weeks after the incident.

"The Reserve Deputy’s actions were inconsistent with his official statement, his training and the general law enforcement code of ethics," the statement said.

That unnamed deputy is a law enforcement officer with 30 years of experience, Shorty said, and at the time of the alleged rape he was working a security detail for a movie being shot in the French Quarter.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said the initial 911 call was received at 11:21 p.m., with the first NOPD officer on scene arriving three minutes later at 11:24 p.m. A patrol unit arrived a minute later.

