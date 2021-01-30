x
NOPD investigating New Orleans East murder

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators are working to find out who is responsible for a murder in New Orleans East discovered just before midnight Friday. 

Police got the call around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road. 

When they arrived, they found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home. 

He was declared dead at the scene. The victim was not identified pending notification of his next of kin. 

Investigators have not released any details about a suspect or possible motive in the killing. 

